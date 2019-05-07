Sprinkles Welcomes the Royal Baby Boy - NBC Southern California
Sprinkles Welcomes the Royal Baby Boy

The blue in the middle of the cupcake chain's limited-time treat is delicious vanilla buttercream.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 57 minutes ago

    Sprinkles Cupcakes
    The blue in the middle is delicious vanilla buttercream. But don't delay, royal watchers: It's only available at Sprinkles Cupcakes locations through May 9.

    What to Know

    • Sprinkles Cupcakes locations

    • Birthday cake with vanilla buttercream and nonpareils

    • Through Thursday, May 9

    Sweet and colorful surprises that are hidden in the middle of baked goods? The kind that reveal something important, via their specific hue, or something else about them?

    They've become mainstays of modern celebrations, and whether you're letting your family know that you're having a boy or a girl, or proposing to someone (or, indeed, promposing to someone, at least this time of year), a secret within a cake can help you tell the story.

    But the whole world knows that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now parents to a baby boy. The tyke arrived on May 6, sending bakeries in both the UK and here in the U.S. into a baking flurry.

    The result at Sprinkles Cupcakes? A blue-in-the-middle goodie that's available for just three days, meaning you'll have to pick yours up by May 9.

    That blue in the middle is vanilla buttercream. There's also vanilla buttercream on top, and a rainbow rim of tiny nonpareils.

    The cakey flavor? It's birthday cake, which fits the occasion.

    New parents Harry and Meghan may be enjoying their own share of celebratory cakes in the days ahead, but you can also join the joy here in Southern California, through Thursday, May 9.

