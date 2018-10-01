Spy Sweet 'n Salty Surf City Surf Dog Snaps

A decade of delightful dogdom, plus the Pacific Ocean, plus sandy snuggles and snout, all going down in Surf City, USA? You know where we're going with this, if you know your tail-waggers: We're talking about the Surf City Surf Dog showdown, a fallftime favorite of those who love Fidos and being at the beach. And the 10th annual McKenna Subaru Surf City Surf Dog indeed took to the foam on Saturday, Sept. 29, with several four-paw'd surfers going for the glory.



Couldn't make this adorable event, which raises lots of funds for area dog rescues and animal groups? Or perhaps you were there, but you need more canine, hang-twenty cuteness? Take a look at some of the action shots from the Huntington Beach bash now...