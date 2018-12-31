Squeal Over Centennial Farm's Christmas Eve Piglets

Enter 2019 with a serious dose of extreme cute-a-tude, at the OC Fair & Event Center. Centennial Farm is closed New Year's Day, but will be observing open hours every other day of the holiday week.

What to Know OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 6; closed Tuesday, Jan. 1

Free

The Year of the Pig hasn't officially arrived yet — Lunar New Year celebrations are still a few weeks away — but we can begin 2019 with a few auspicious awwws by visiting Centennial Farm.

For the OC Fair & Event Center-based animal-and-agriculture destination just welcomed a caboodle of cute piglets on Christmas Eve.

Indeed, that means that, as of New Year's Eve, these snout-rocking sweethearts are just a week old.

And bestill our heart, and your heart, and all hearts that thrill to tiny oinks and wee hooves: These piglets may now be viewed, in person, so clutch the hand of your nearest and dearest and modulate your emotions, if you can.

The adorable oinksters first went on view, in fact, at the close of Christmas Week, giving visitors to the Costa Mesa-based farm a chance to coo and sigh over these brand-new babies.

The "pile o' pigs" can be seen every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during New Year's Week, except for New Year's Day, when Centennial Farm is closed.

Good? Got it? Closed Jan. 1, but open on New Year's Eve, and again on Jan. 2.

And the farm'll stay squeal-y, right through the Jan. 6, during those hours.

Will the piglets grow, grow, grow during that time? Of course, as piglets do, but bet they'll still be small and heart-tuggable throughout the holidays.

And then they'll grow large and heart-tuggable with time, so yay to that.

Entry to the "three-acre working farm" is free, and there's more to see, including goats, chickens, and other bock-bock, baa-baa beasties.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations