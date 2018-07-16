Squee Over the Superhero Pups of PAWmicon '18

If you've never met a famous superhero, the kind of brave individual who leaps buildings needing leaping and dashes into lairs where dastardly doings were afoot, how would you know exactly what they looked like? After all, they could arrive on the scene and you could discover, to your delight, that the superhero in question is a pomeranian or a French bulldog.



And a caboodle of cuddly superheroes were out at the Hazard Center in San Diego on Sunday, July 15, 2018, all to help raise funds for animals in need. The Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe was the day's organizer and beneficiary, and pups of all furs, tongues, and wags came out in their most adorable outfits.



Though it isn't officially affiliated with Comic-Con International, which opens on July 19 at the San Diego Convention Center, PAWmicon has become a cute kick-off to the pop culture-packed week. Take a look at some of the presh togs worn at the 2018 event now...