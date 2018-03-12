A memorial next to San Francisquito Power Plant No. 2 on San Francisquito Road is dedicated to the more than 450 victims of the March 12, 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster. It is one of the few reminders you'll find near the dam site, located on the northern edge of Santa Clarita, of the devastation unleashed when billions of gallons of water broke through the dam and rampaged about 50 miles to the ocean.Below, a look at what you'll find near the site of one of California's deadliest disasters.

