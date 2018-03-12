 Photos: A Look Back at the 1928 St. Francis Dam Disaster - NBC Southern California
Photos: A Look Back at the 1928 St. Francis Dam Disaster

By Jonathan Lloyd

A memorial next to San Francisquito Power Plant No. 2 on San Francisquito Road is dedicated to the more than 450 victims of the March 12, 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster. It is one of the few reminders you'll find near the dam site, located on the northern edge of Santa Clarita, of the devastation unleashed when billions of gallons of water broke through the dam and rampaged about 50 miles to the ocean.

Below, a look at what you'll find near the site of one of California's deadliest disasters.

Click here to read about the events leading up to the disaster and the aftermath.

