How Investigators Tracked Down 5 Suspects in the Stabbing and Carjacking of a Pregnant Woman

Five people were arrested in the March 20 carjacking and stabbing of a pregnant woman in Sunland.

Five alleged gang members were in a Sunland neighborhood attempting to purchase drugs when they decided to carjack a pregnant woman in an apparently random attack that left her hospitalized, police said Wednesday.

Police provided details about the events that led up to the March 20 stabbing at a news conference Wednesday. Five alleged gang members arrested in the hours after the attack face charges that include willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder, carjacking and second-degree robbery.

LAPD detective Armando Acero said the carjacking and stabbing appeared to be a crime of opportunity.

"They saw the opportunity to take the vehicle from this lady," Acero said. "She happened to be there at the wrong time. They noticed she was alone."

Pregnant Woman Stabbed During Carjacking

A pregnant woman was the target of a violent criminal attack. Now, police are trying to find the man who nearly killed her for her car.

The 33-year-old woman was parking her car outside her Sunland home when she was ambushed by three men who surrounded her car. One of the men asked to use her cellphone. When she refused, he punched her and pulled her out of the car, police said.

She suffered 11 stab wounds before the attackers drove off in her car, then crashed into parked vehicles as they sped away. The suspects abandoned the stolen car, but escaped in a getaway car parked nearby.

The woman, who was 12 weeks pregnant, was hospitalized in critical condition. She is expected to recover, police said Wednesday. The victim, identified in a GoFundMe page post as a first-grade teacher, lost two teeth and suffered a punctured lung.

"Because she's pregnant, she tried to protect herself from the stabbing, she used her hand, so she has a lot of stabs on her hand," said husband Greg Maga, shortly after the attack.

After studying security camera video, investigators obtained an image of the getaway car -- a white Volkswagen Jetta. A check of the license plate revealed it had been impounded by gang enforcement officers.

Two men were arrested at a Boyle Heights home just hours after the Sunland attack. Several stolen items were recovered at the home, police said.

On March 22, officers arrested three more suspects found in the white Jetta.

"We believe that this incident was an isolated incident," said LAPD Capt. David Grimes. "We have not had similar crimes in the area, and the victim appears to have been chosen at random."