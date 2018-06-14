Transgender Woman Stabbed in Hollywood Hate Crime Attack

A transgender woman was stabbed early Thursday in Hollywood in what police are investigating as a hate crime.

The victim was walking alone and talking on a cell phone when she was stabbed twice in the right arm and once in the left, police said. She was treated at the scene of the crime, which occurred around 2 a.m. near Franklin Avenue and the 101 Freeway entrance ramp.

No arrests were reported Thursday morning.



The woman told police the man was wearing a dark brown jacket and made a threatening remark before the assault. A more detailed description of the attacker was not immediately available.



The Los Angeles Police Department has a special section that investigates hate crimes.

