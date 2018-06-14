Transgender Woman Stabbed in Hollywood Hate Crime Attack - NBC Southern California
Transgender Woman Stabbed in Hollywood Hate Crime Attack

The victim was treated at the scene on Franklin Avenue near the 101 Freeway entrance

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    OnScene
    A transgender woman was attacked Thursday June 13, 2018 on a Hollywood street.

    A transgender woman was stabbed early Thursday in Hollywood in what police are investigating as a hate crime.

    The victim was walking alone and talking on a cell phone when she was stabbed twice in the right arm and once in the left, police said. She was treated at the scene of the crime, which occurred around 2 a.m. near Franklin Avenue and the 101 Freeway entrance ramp. 

    No arrests were reported Thursday morning.

    The woman told police the man was wearing a dark brown jacket and made a threatening remark before the assault. A more detailed description of the attacker was not immediately available.

    The Los Angeles Police Department has a special section that investigates hate crimes. 

