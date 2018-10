A stabbing victim was found dead late Monday Oct. 1, 2018 near the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The man in his 20s was stabbed in Parking Lot K along the loop around the Rose Bowl, police said. Witnesses reported what sounded like a fight between at least two men before the stabbing.

The man died at the scene. No arrests were reported early Tuesday.

A detailed description of the attacker was not immediately available.