Man Arrested After Stabbing Spree in Orange County

A man who allegedly went on a deadly stabbing spree and killed multiple people in Orange County Wednesday was arrested, Santa Ana police said.

The suspected stabber went into a Subway restaurant in the 3800 block of West First Street and stabbed a person to death before going to a nearby 7-Eleven on the intersection of West First Street and Harbor Boulevard and attacking a security guard there, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

It was not immediately clear if the man attacked at the 7-Eleven survived.

Police said they then took the suspected stabber into custody at that point, but the man is also suspected in a double-stabbing in Garden Grove on Jentges Avenue.

Two men were stabbed in the 12100 block oJentges Avenue, with one man pronounced dead at the apartment, police said.

In addition, there appears to be another stabbing scene at a Chevron gas station.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.