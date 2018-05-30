Officers Fatally Shoot Stabbing Suspect Armed With an Ax During Standoff - NBC Southern California
Officers Fatally Shoot Stabbing Suspect Armed With an Ax During Standoff

By Toni Guinyard

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    LoudLabs News
    A man who barricaded himself Tuesday, May 29, 2018 was shot at by LAPD officers after he threatened them with an axe in Pacoima,

    A man believed to be responsible for a stabbing in Pacoima was fatally shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers Tuesday after he threatened them with an ax during a standoff.

    LAPD and Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. near Telfair Avenue and Paxton Street. There, they found one man suffering from a stab wound. The man believed to have caused the stabbing was uncooperative with officials.

    Authorities attempted to detain the man, but he threw objects at officers. He then climbed on a home's roof, where he could be seen pacing and smoking an unknown substance.

    Police fired non-lethal shots at the man before he threatened them with an axe, which prompted them to open fire.

    One officer was struck by an unknown object and is expected to recover. The barricaded man was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.


