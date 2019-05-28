Stan Lee's Former Business Manager Charged With Elder Abuse

In this Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Stan Lee attends the Premiere of Disney and Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange" in Hollywood, California.

A 43-year-old former business manager of Stan Lee was charged with stealing money and falsely imprisoning the late comic book legend, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Keya Morgan, aka Keyrash Mazhari, faces charges, including false imprisonment of an elder by use of fraud and deceit, grand theft from an elder of more than $950 and elder abuse for knowingly and willfully inflicting mental suffering on the victim, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Morgan is accused of taking money belonging to Lee and falsely imprisoning him in a location outside of his residence in May and June 2018, officials said.

Morgan was arrested Saturday in Arizona. He's expected to be extradited to Los Angeles County.

Marvel Comics' Stan Lee Dies at 95

Marvel Comics Co-Creator Stan Lee died at 95. The legend of the comic book industry created classic characters like Spiderman and The Incredible Hulk. (Published Monday, Nov. 12, 2018)

Lee died Nov. 12, 2018 of heart failure at the age of 95.