A SWAT Team ended an hours-long standoff with a man who barricaded himself in a Sylmar home after he threatened his mother with a hatchet. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (Published 59 minutes ago)

A SWAT Team ended an hours-long standoff with a man who barricaded himself in a Sylmar home after he threatened his mother with a hatchet. See More