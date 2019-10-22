LeBron James speaks at shootaround at the Los Angeles Lakers' practice facility ahead of the opening night matchup against the LA Clippers on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (Shahan Ahmed/NBCLA) (Published 4 hours ago)

The NBA season has finally arrived.

After an eventful offseason that featured an All-Star rendition of musical chairs, the players will finally let the ball decide who reigns Staples Center when the L.A. Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers begin their season on Tuesday night.

"Staples Center is the biggest winner of the summer," said James a few weeks ago at Lakers Media Day. "If you're a fan of the game of basketball, you get an opportunity to see the Clippers one night, then you get an opportunity to see the Lakers…Staples Center is the place to be."

Fans will get an opportunity to see both of their hometown basketball teams on the same night, as the first chapter in the 2019-2010 "Battle of L.A." is written.

Last year did not go as planned for the Lakers. After LeBron James announced he was signing with the 16-time NBA Champion franchise, expectations for the Lake Show immediately went through the roof.

While most NBA experts did not think LeBron and the young Lakers could dethrone the dynasty of the Golden State Warriors, the NBA Playoffs were considered a given, and the Clippers merely an afterthought.

However, both teams turned the tables during the 2018-2019 campaign. Riddled with injuries, LeBron and the Lakers missed the postseason for the sixth consecutive season. Which is currently, the third longest playoff drought by any franchise in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Clippers far exceeded expectations by not only making the playoffs, but providing a tough test for the Warriors in the first round, ultimately losing in six games.

Both teams added fire power in the offseason as well. The Lakers traded away their young core (Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart) in exchange for All-Star Anthony Davis. They also included the No. 4 overall draft pick and three future first-round picks in the deal as well.

The Clippers did the same, trading away Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilegous-Alexander, and five future first-round picks in exchange for Paul George. After the trade, reigning NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, signed with the Clippers.

Never before have the Clippers and Lakers ever both finished in the top four in the Western Conference, now, both teams are considered the betting favorites to win the NBA title in 2020.

George is expected to miss the Clippers first eight games of the season, and the Lakers will be without forward Kyle Kuzma for the opener.

Tip-off is at 7:30PM PT and will air live on TNT.