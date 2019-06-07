'Star Trek' Night Pays Tribute to Anton Yelchin

Celebrate actor Anton Yelchin's legacy at a "Star Trek" 10th anniversary screening. Actor Chris Pine will appear at the Hollywood Forever event, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 9.

What to Know Sunday, June 9 at 8:30 p.m.

Hollywood Forever cemetery

$18

Pavel Chekov?

You can count on the beloved "Star Trek" character to know his stuff, to fully rule the school when it comes to numbers, math, and putting a larger puzzle together, and to always keep his quip-cool humor intact, even when the Starship Enterprise comes up against a fleet of Romulan warbirds.

Anton Yelchin, who filled Chekov's Federation-assigned shoes so charmingly in a trio of "Star Trek" reboot films, helped to further shape the iconic role, a role first played by Walter Koenig in the original television series from the 1960s.

New fans and longtimers loved Mr. Yelchin's work in the new movies. And many of those devoted Starfleeters will gather at Hollywood Forever cemetery on Sunday, June 9 to remember the gifted performer, who passed in 2016, and pay tribute to his lasting legacy as a force for good in the creative world.

The "Star Trek" screening, in honor of the film's 10th anniversary, will also raise money for the Anton Yelchin Foundation.

The foundation's noble goal? "Empowering and supporting young people engaged in creative arts who face career challenges due to debilitating disease or disability."

Count on "all profits" from the event, which will feature an appearance by actor Chris Pine, who played Captain Kirk in the film, to benefit the foundation's important work.

And an extra treat for fans in attendance? "Love, Antosha" will enjoy its trailer premiere. Slated for release on Aug. 2, the documentary celebrating the star's life debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019.

A ticket to the 10th anniversary "Star Trek" screening is $18, and while the start time for "Star Trek" is 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early.

Even if you don't wear your classic Chekov uniform, you can carry a sense of his wit, smarts, and fearlessness into the screening. These quintessential Chekovian qualities are also forever associated with Anton Yelchin, whose many gifts continue to be a positive influence on so many artists following their Hollywood dreams.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations