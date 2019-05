"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland is like stepping into the future or, more accurately, into a galaxy far, far away.



The theme park offered media a look at the Galaxy's Edge Wednesday, with Star Wars-themed food tastings and even a ride on the Millennium Falcon. Well, it's a Millennium Falcon ride, to be more accurate, but the new world which opens on Friday to the public is sure to attract Star Wars fans from near and far, far away.