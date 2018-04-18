Interactive: See Disneyland's Star Wars Land Before and After Construction

Disney and Star Wars fans are getting a tangible view of how the much-anticipated Star Wars Land is coming along at the Anaheim park with aerial views.

Drag the green icon above back and forth to see how much construction has completed from a year ago, Feb. 2017 on the left to March 2018 on the right.

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," a 14-acre site, is set to open in 2019.

The land "will transport you to Batuu, a never-before-seen planet—a remote trading port that acts as one of the last stops before wild space, where Star Wars characters and stories come to life," Disney Parks Blog promises.

The images, seen in this gallery, were provided by NearMap, a location content provider.