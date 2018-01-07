Stars Shine in Black for the 75th Golden Globes Red Carpet

A parade of classic tuxes and little black dresses lined with glitzy accents made their way down the red carpet at the 75th Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 7, 2018.



A call to wear black among leading Hollywood stars was made in response to numerous sexual misconduct allegations made against powerful men in the movie and media industry, following Harvey Weinstein's ouster from the Weinstein company.

Many stars dressed in black to make a statement against allegations of sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.