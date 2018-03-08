There will be some real star power on Hollywood Boulevard Thursday.

"Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford and director George Lucas help present Mark Hamill with the 2,630th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hamill is best know for his role as Luke Skywalker in Lucas' original "Star Wars" trilogy. He returned to the role in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The star ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the El Capitan Theatre.

"We are proud to add this extraordinary talent to the historic Hollywood monument," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

Hamill, born in Oakland, was a theatre arts major at Los Angeles city College, where he appeared in plays and musicals. He made guest appearance on several TV shows, including the daytime drama "General Hospital" and "The Texas Wheelers" before finding stardom. "Stars Wars," released in 1977, was Hamill's first feature film.

Hamill also appeared in Samuel Fuller's "The Big Red One," "Slipstream," "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," and "Kingsman: The Secret Service." He also will be in the upcoming "Brisby Bear." He has starred in several Broadway productions and is a prolific voice-over artist.

Walk of Fame stars are awarded annually via a nomination submission process. The Walk of Fame Committee, part of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, then selects recipients from about 300 nominations per year. The process includes a $40,000 application fee, which is used for promotion, the star ceremony and maintenance of the star.

