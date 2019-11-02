State Route 243 Reopens After Nine-Month Storm Repair Project

State Route 243 between the 10 Freeway and Idyllwild has reopened after being closed for nearly nine months due to storm repairs.

The mountain road was closed on Feb. 14 of this year due to "catastrophic" damage caused by storms, according to a Caltrans press release. The route was repaved during the closure with a $10 million project that was scheduled before the emergency repair project.

Striping and recessed markers will be installed beginning Monday with flagging for about one week. Additionally, efforts to remove dead trees from the Cranston Fire from post miles 0 to 3 began Saturday, and will also continue for about one week.

A $25 million emergency project to upgrade and restore culverts on State Route 74 and 243 began last week and will require isolated flagging for six to nine months. The project limits are mostly on 74 between Mountain Center and Lake Hemet and small portion of 243.