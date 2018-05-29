U.S. States with Most Credit Card Debt

The New York state comptroller's office released data on the states with the highest amount of credit card debit, with California no. 1 on the list with a whopping $106.8 billion by the end of 2017.

No. 10 on the list was Georgia with $26.3 billion in debt, followed by Virginia with $25.4 billion. Ohio comes in at $26.7 billion and New Jersey is no. 7 on the list with $29.6 billion.

Below, in order, are the top six states with the most credit card debt, along with how much residents of each state owe.