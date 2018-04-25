Steve Irwin during The 78th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Manhattan in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by David Pomponio/FilmMagic)

The late Australian animal activist Steve Irwin will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. His star will be dedicated in front of the Iguana Vintage store on Hollywood Boulevard.

"People from around the world will always remember the animal whisperer Steve Irwin," stated Ana Martinez, the producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies. "He was a joy to be around and entertained all with his love and knowledge of the animal kingdom."

Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Wes Mannion, director of the Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors (originally called the Steve Irwin Conservation Foundation), will emcee the event. The Irwin family will accept his star.

Irwin was a lifelong animal enthusiast who spent his life honing his wildlife skills. He took over managing his family's wilfdlife park in Queensland, Australia in 1991 and renamed it the Australia Zoo in 1998. He grew to fame with his television series "The Crocodile Hunter" that he co-hosted with his wife, Terri. Steve passed away in Sept. 2006 due to a stingray injury.

Fans can livestream the event at 11:30 a.m. on www.walkoffame.com.