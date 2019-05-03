Stolen Riverside County Mini Pony Named Rumble Reunited With Family

What to Know Cunningham said she went out to feed her horses when she saw Rumble’s stall door and pasture gate open.

A woman from a tractor supply store recognized the horse.

Cunningham received a thrilling morning call Friday by the officer saying he found her horse.

A miniature pony stolen from his pen in Riverside County was found safe Friday and reunited with his family.

Brittney Cunningham noticed her 5-year-old horse Rumble was missing a week before, Friday, April 26 in the morning.

The horse owner said she went out to feed her horses at her home in the 21700 block of Twin Canyon Drive when she saw Rumble’s stall door and pasture gate open.

Cunningham said the thief must've led Rumble to a chain-link fence, where she found a hole the horse snatcher must have cut.

She said Rumble was then loaded into a trailer.

She spread the word on social media and offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the return of the little pony.

The buckskin miniature gelding was found a week later thanks to the cooperation from a woman who works at a tractor supply store.

Cunningham posted on Facebook that two men were at the store buying products for a new miniature horse they purchased for $500 by a man driving a truck with a cargo trailer.

The woman working at the store asked to see a picture of the horse and recognized Rumble. To obtain more information, she told the men to sign up for a neighborhood club and was able to get the first four numbers of their license plate when they drove away.

After contacting Cunningham, she immediately called the officer handling her case with the new tip.

Cunningham received the thrilling call Friday morning from the officer saying he found her pony. Cunningham said the horse is in overall good condition despite a sore face, few scraps and a couple pounds down.

Cunningham encourages all animal owners to take special care of their animals and to be aware of how people will do anything to get money.