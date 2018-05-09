Donated dresses collected by a teacher that were meant for an eighth grade dance and graduation were stolen. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Published 51 minutes ago)

After a caring teacher, Kate Bucci, painstakingly collected prom dresses for her students, who she knew could not afford them, a thief heartlessly swiped the evening attire.

She had the simplest of hopes: to put smiles on the faces of her students. Instead, she was crushed and her students were left heart-broken.

"I went home to Rhode Island, packed up all my old prom dresses, homecoming dresses, semi-formal dresses, got some donations from some neighbors, nail polish, handbags, you name it," Bucci tells NBC4 News. "They had everything we needed."

Clearly, Bucci is a teacher that cares about her students in and out of the classroom. So, she rushed home and found that a thief had got to it first.

NJ Man Unleashes Nightmare Pollen Storm by Accident

Don't try this...anywhere! Eric Henderson of New Jersey unleashed a nightmare pollen storm when he tapped a tree branch with his excavator just to see what would happen. (Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018)

"When I heard that someone stole it - I felt like, 'How could someone have the heart to steal something from someone else?'" Bucci asks out loud.

The teacher adds, "For some of (the students) there is no other solution. They don't have a way to afford another dress. A lot of them are first-generation graduates. How upsetting is that."

With the teacher unable to materialize a new batch of clothes, there are about 70 girls that need dresses for their upcoming graduation day. So, Bucci decided to set up a GoFundMe account hoping that anyone who is able will step up and provide a helping hand.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.

