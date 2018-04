Firefighters went into defensive mode following a roof collapse at the Laguna Hills building. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Sunday April 29, 2018.

Nearly 100 firefighters battled a fire that tore apart a Public Storage building early Sunday in Laguna Hills.

Thick smoke drifted over the neighborhood in the 25000 block of Costeau Street. The fire in a two-story storage unit burned through the roof, forcing firefighters to go into a defensive mode.

No injuries were reported early Sunday. A cause was not immediately determined.