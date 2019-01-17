Hollywood Hills Homes Evacuated Due to 'Unpredictable' Shifting Soil

About 20 homes in the Hollywood Hills were evacuated Thursday when dirt and debris began sliding down a saturated hillside during a week of rainstorms in Southern California.
Firefighters responded to reports of a mud and debris flow in the 1800 block of Stanley Avenue. The unstable soil was sliding near a home under construction on top of a hill.
Geologists were called to the site to help firefighters assess the soil.
"These events are unpredictable," said LAFD Deputy Chief Armando Hogan. "We're trying to get a better understanding of what we're going to face."
The slide appears to take down a fence and damage a pool.
"We're concerned about what could happen," said Hogan. "If you look down below, we have more homes. At this time, I don't see that as a danger."
No injuries were reported.
The fourth and final storm of the week was expected to move out of the area by Thursday night. Dry conditions are in the weekend forecast.