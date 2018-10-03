 Storm System Brings Gloomy Weather, Rain to SoCal - NBC Southern California
MAP: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x

Storm System Brings Gloomy Weather, Rain to SoCal

By Nathaniel Nunez

8 PHOTOS

16 minutes ago

Published 16 minutes ago
A storm system that developed in the central Pacific Ocean brought rain to Los Angeles and surrounding areas Wednesday.

Rain began Tuesday afternoon and will continue into Thursday morning in some areas. Up to 1.5 inches was recorded in some areas, bringing the first measurable rain to Los Angeles since May.

The cloudy skies and rain allowed for LA residents to take some unique photos.

Scroll down for images from around the region. And send your weather photos to isee@nbcla.com or use the hashtag nbcla on Instagram.
More Photo Galleries
Las Vegas Honors Victims With Healing Garden
What We Know: Who Are the Jurors in Chicago Cop Murder Trial?
Connect With Us
AdChoices