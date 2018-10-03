Storm System Brings Gloomy Weather, Rain to SoCal

A storm system that developed in the central Pacific Ocean brought rain to Los Angeles and surrounding areas Wednesday.
Rain began Tuesday afternoon and will continue into Thursday morning in some areas. Up to 1.5 inches was recorded in some areas, bringing the first measurable rain to Los Angeles since May.
The cloudy skies and rain allowed for LA residents to take some unique photos.
Scroll down for images from around the region. And send your weather photos to isee@nbcla.com or use the hashtag nbcla on Instagram.