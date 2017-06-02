The Gigantic Stratolaunch Aircraft in Photos

An enormous aircraft designed to launch rockets into space from high altitude has undergone rounds of initial testing at Mojave Air & Space Port in the desert northeast of Los Angeles.



Stratolaunch made its first engine runs in September 2017. In December 2017, low-speed taxi tests were conducted, allowing the team to assess steering and stopping capabilities. The Stratolaunch will be tested further before flight operations and the first launch demonstration, expected in 2019.



In August 2018, the company announced plans to offer three different rocket designs that can can payloads of different weights and sizes.



Scroll down for images of the striking behemoth of a plane, a project spearheaded by billionaire U.S. business magnate Paul G. Allen in 2011.