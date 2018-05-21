Streamer-Flowing Artwork Debuts in Marina del Rey

Standing under a flutter of movement, color, and shine? Such a notion may take your memory straight back to Pershing Square in the summer of 2016, when the giant, in-the-air artwork "Liquid Shard" held magical sway. The piece, all holographic metallic shimmer, captivated downtown visitors for several weeks, much in the same way that the mega-sized artworks at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival have won over thousands of wowed visitors through the years.



Poetic Kinetics is the creative collective behind both "Liquid Shard" and some of Coachella's best-known visuals, and the group's Southern California-based artistry continues with magical movement and sheer lightness. Where? Marina del Rey's Burton W. Chace Park waterfront. When? Beginning on May 21 through July 1, 2018. What will you see? "Sunset Vestige," "... a 5,000-square-foot Skynet piece consisting of more than 40,000 streamers that dance on the ocean breeze."



Take a look at "Sunset Vestige" now as well as "Liquid Shard" from 2016 and a pair of past Coachella favorites from Poetic Kinetics.