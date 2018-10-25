Street Artist Paints Dodgers Mural on Mid-City House

Watch out Clayton Kershaw. Hector "Tetris" Arias and his crew can paint corners too. A real-estate company purchased the two-story house on Wednesday, located at 1626 S. La Brea Ave., and Arias and his team started painting a Dodgers-themed mural on it. Arias and his team covered the two-story house in Dodger Blue with current and former players depicted on the house. This is the second Dodgers-themed mural Arias and his crew have painted on a house. The first came last year when it was found out that the Dodgers and Astros would play in the fall classic. The house will not stick around for long, as the real-estate agency says the house will be gone in about two months. The Dodgers return from Boston to host the Red Sox in games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) of the World Series. First pitch for game 3 is scheduled for 5:09 p.m. this Friday.