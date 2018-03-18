A street vendor was robbed and brutally beaten in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Christine Kim reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Published 27 minutes ago)

A family is pleading for the public’s help after their loved one – a street vendor -- was robbed and brutally beaten right before his shift.

Pedro Reyes, 54, was among a group of street vendors setting up shop around 5 a.m. Sunday at San Pedro Street and 31st Street in South Los Angeles. Two vehicles pulled up and the people inside demanded money from three street vendors, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Reyes told his family he threw his money at the suspects and ran – and that’s when they chased after him and beat him up.

His stepson, who asked not to be identified, told NBC4 that the group of people knocked out three of his teeth, cut his throat, fractured his face and left him unconscious.

Reyes was the most severely hurt – the other two vendors had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspects took money from all three of them, though.

At this point, the suspect descriptions are vague and police are looking for surveillance video to aid them in their search.

Reyes remains hospitalized at California Hospital Medical Center in downtown Los Angeles. His stepson said doctors are estimating it will take Reyes at least six months to fully recover from the attack.

He said his father is a man who works everyday – does roofing six days a week and on Sundays sells fruit. His main worry now is how to support his family.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe account set up for Pedro Reyes, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 2.9 percent of all funds raised, plus 30 cents per donation, in the form of payment processing charges.

