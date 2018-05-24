Armed Men Target Street Vendors in Robberies in Los Angeles - NBC Southern California
Armed Men Target Street Vendors in Robberies in Los Angeles

In two different robberies, a group of armed men took cellphones and cash from street vendors

By Kevin LaBeach and Jonathan Gonzalez

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Two different street vending businesses were targeted in armed robberies Thursday, May 24, 2018.

    Two street vendors were forced to the ground at gunpoint early Thursday during a robbery in East Los Angeles, according to Lt. Durant of the East Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Patrol Station.

    Officials received a call of a robbery at 2:50 a.m. in the 5400 block of Whittier Boulevard after three armed men approached the vendors at a taco truck.

    A cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken from the victims. The group of men fled after.

    A watch commander said the robbery was "similar" to another crime committed in the Florence area of South Los Angeles.

    At 12:40 a.m., sheriffs received a call of a robbery near the intersection of 77th Street and Hooper Avenue.

    Three men approached street vendors at a taco stand and took a cellphone, wallet and bag of money. Two of the men approached a man who was loading a truck to leave for the night while the last robber approached a woman.

    Like in the similar crime, the group of men fled the scene. The robbers are described as young men between the ages of 18-to-23-years-old.

