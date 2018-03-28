Street vendors gathered at a vigil for a beaten colleague Wednesday in South Los Angeles to demand the legalization of their profession and ask authorities to put an end to recent violent attacks.

The most recent assault happened March 18, when 54-year-old Pedro Reyes was savagely beaten by six people at San Pedro Street and 31st.

These recent attacks have instilled fear among street vendors, many of whom have their own stories of being assaulted. "They approached me and were going to take my money and when I turned around, the money fell and that's what angered them," said Reynaldo Barbado, who said he was recently attacked in South LA by a group of seven people.

In the most recent case, surveillance video shows the moment when Reyes was attacked. That same day, the suspects also attacked other vendors.

Street Vendor Beaten by Robbers Undergoes Surgery

A street vendor that was robbed, beaten and left for dead is receiving surgery after the brutal attack left him severely injured. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Monday, March 19, 2018. (Published Monday, March 19, 2018)

Currently, the suspects who attacked Reyes remain at large and authorities have announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

"The truth is there is a little bit of fear because we're just doing honest work," said Ana Morales. "Those people need to be punished."

Gaspar Hernández, another street vendor, said having a permit could make vendors safer.

In the meantime, the city of Los Angeles has decriminalized street vending, but City Hall still needs to define the language of the ordinance and come up with a process for permitting.

"We need to legalize it so that we can all feel safe and so that the city won't bother us too much, Morales said.