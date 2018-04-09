Streets to Avoid Before and During Long Beach Grand Prix

What to Know The 2018 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach is scheduled for April 13-15

Six different racing series will be featured, including sports cars, IndyCars, Stadium Super Trucks and more

The weekend includes concerts Friday and Saturday at the stage in front of the Long Beach Convention Center

Here are the areas in downtown Long Beach to avoid as roads will be closed before and during this weekend's Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Wednesday, April 11



5 a.m.: Closure of the side streets off of Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way leading into the Race Course.

7 a.m.: Closure of westbound Shoreline Drive, closure of the northbound Queensway Bridge off ramp, closure of the southbound Queensway Bridge on ramp from Shoreline Drive, closure of Aquarium Way south of Shoreline Drive.

3 p.m.: Closure of eastbound Shoreline Drive from Broadway to Ocean Blvd. Pine Avenue will remain open to traffic for visitors to the Hyatt, waterfront restaurants, Shoreline Village, and Shoreline Marina tenants. Chestnut Place or Golden Shore Avenue will provide access to the Aquarium of the Pacific. Valet Parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Shoreline Village has parking available as well. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot, please follow the directional signage.

Friday, April 13



6 a.m.: Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Blvd. and Pine Avenue will close. Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic. Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Blvd. and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and boat owner permits. Close interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive.

7 p.m.: Pine Avenue will be opened for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and Shoreline Marina tenants. Valet Parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Shoreline Village has parking available as well. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot, please follow the directional signage.

9:30 p.m.: The Ocean Blvd. and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will close.

Saturday, April 14



6 a.m.: Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Blvd. and Pine Avenue will close. Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic. Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Blvd. and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and boat owner permits. Close interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive.

7 p.m.: Pine Avenue will be opened for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and Shoreline Marina tenants. Valet Parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Shoreline Village has parking available as well. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot, please follow the directional signage.

9:30 p.m.: The Ocean Blvd. and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will close.

Sunday, April 15



6 a.m.: Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Blvd. and Pine Avenue will close. Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic. Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Blvd. and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and boat owner permits. Close interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive.

7 p.m.: Pine Avenue will be opened for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village, and Shoreline Marina tenants. The Ocean Blvd. and Alamitos Avenue entry access route will close. Valet Parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. Shoreline Village has parking available as well. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will exit to the east through the Marina Green parking lot, please follow the directional signage.

Monday, April 16

5 p.m.: Traffic flow will be restored to both east and west bound Shoreline Drive; northbound Queensway Bridge off ramp, southbound Queensway Bridge on ramp from Shoreline Drive, east and west bound Seaside way; north and south bound Pine Avenue, including Pine Avenue Circle; north and south bound Shoreline Village Drive; and all service roads and internal streets of The Pike facility.

During the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, special shuttle pick-up service will be provided on Friday and Saturday, April 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at only one of the five following locations that will be marked with signage:

Long Beach Boulevard and East Broadway.

Long Beach Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard.

Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue.

West Broadway and Cedar Avenue.

West Seaside Way and Cedar Avenue.

City Place Garage C (East 3rd Street near Promenade).

Those wanting to use the service can request a pick-up from anywhere within the zone by using The Free Ride application, available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or at www.thefreeride.com/app.