Stretch, Sloth-Like, at an Offbeat Yoga Class

Downward dog poses in the vicinity of a super-sweet sloth? It could happen, if you book a spot at Sloth Yoga, at the Wildlife Learning Center.

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 26

Sylmar

$60

To say that you've never rolled out your yoga mat with an animal present is to reveal you've probably never performed a few sun salutations or downward dogs at home.

For if you have, and you live with a cat, a dog, a chinchilla, or a cockatoo, then you enjoyed the pleasure of knowing another creature was close-by, as you stretched, moved, rested your mind, and raised your heart.

True, sometimes a cat has a way of nonchalantly strolling onto a mat, as a dog can, too, but you won't face quite that same disruption, if you sign up for the class coming up at the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar on Saturday, Jan. 26.

There will, of course, be an animal present, for the name of the class is Sloth Yoga.

And that very special guest-starring beastie? Oh yes, best commence squealing, because it is Lola, the very superstarriest celebrity of contemporary slothdom.

Lola will do her thing doing the class, like hanging out on a branch, if she so pleases, while human participants move into plank or tree pose. The people taking the class will be able to see the lovely Lola, an inspiration as they pose, for sure, but whether she is sitting there, yawning, or thinking about her next snack, will be fully up to her.

The cost is $60, and while these classes do come back around at the center, there are only 14 slots per class.

You could say that Lola isn't into a crowd scene, but likes her Saturday mornings chill, like so many of us.

If yoga isn't something you're into, but communing with a sweet sloth is, keep in mind that the Wildlife Learnin Center also offers a "Sloth Social" under Individual Animal Experiences.

Details and utter darlingness await you, right here, slothians of Southern California.

