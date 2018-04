A string of robberies targeting eight Trader Joe’s stores across Southern California has market officials concerns as well as its communities.

"I've never had any problems,” Harvey Stromberg, a Trader Joe’s shopper, said. "I didn’t know they don’t have security cameras. I’ve always felt safe."

Stores that have been targeted include Long Beach, Irvine, Encino, and Mid-Wilshire.

An estimated $4,800 has been stolen from the Culver City location on April 12, according to the Los Angeles Times.