Two cars were damaged after strong wings caused a large tree to fall over in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Monday, April 16, 2018. (Published Monday, April 16, 2018)

Gusty Winds Cause Large Tree to Topple Over Cars

Powerful gusts caused a large tree to topple over two cars Monday in South Los Angeles, damaging one and destroying the other.

Residents on 73rd Street said the winds were howling all evening before the tree collapsed.

"We come home and can’t get in because there’s a tree down in our yard," Gina Sanders, a South Los Angeles resident said.

The property's fence was no match for the tall tree as it was damaged during the fall. The totalled vehicle’s owner learned about the news from a neighbor.

"I was devastated and now I’m trying to figure out how to get back to work,"Aaron Braddock said of the incident.

Despite the vehicular damage, no injuries were reported.



