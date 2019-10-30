Strong Santa Ana Winds to Continue Thursday, Fire Danger Still High - NBC Southern California
Strong Santa Ana Winds to Continue Thursday, Fire Danger Still High

By Anthony Yanez

Published Oct 30, 2019 at 11:21 PM

    Red Flag Warning Still in Effect Thursday

    With high winds and low humidity, the fire danger continues into Thursday. Anthony Yanez reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019)

    The Santa Ana winds event that began Tuesday was forecasted to continue Thursday, with wind gusts expected to pick up Thursday morning.

    The extreme red flag warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, and the Santa Ana winds should continue to pound the region until the warning expires.

    The low humidity was also expected to keep up the fire threat in Southern California, after about a dozen fires burned through Southern California and forced thousands of evacuations Wednesday.

    However, the winds will calm down by Thursday night for the trick-or-treaters making their annual door-to-door pilgrimage in search of candy.

