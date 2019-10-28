Strongest Santa Ana Wind Event of the Season Coming This Week

The strongest Santa Ana wind event of the season is expected Oct. 29, 2019.

It’s going to be another rough week of critical fire weather, with the strongest Santa Ana wind event of the season so far roaring into Southern California Tuesday night.

A red flag warning is in place through 6 p.m. Monday because of strong Santa Ana winds. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will blow through vulnerable wind prone areas while humidity lowers to a range of between 5 and 10%.

The winds will calm Monday night through Tuesday night, but the strongest Santa Ana event of the season will arrive Tuesday at 11 p.m. and last through Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts between 50 and 70 mph are expected. A fire weather watch is in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Winds will lighten for Halloween trick-or-treaters Thursday night.

Much quieter weather is expected Friday through the weekend.