A string of nine fires set throughout Studio City early Thursday morning were being investigated as possible arson, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to several scenes on Ventura Boulevard including various auto fires, rubbish fires and a reported structure fire that turned out to be a dumpster fire.

The fires are being investigated as possibly linked together as a single arson case.