There are a lot of flashy displays at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Many feature giant monitors with slick graphics, sleek exhibit stages, interactive experiences and other attention-grabbers.



At the Subaru display, eight golden and Labrador retrievers stole the show Tuesday night when the company introduced its new sport utility vehicle. "The Barkleys," a family of dogs featured in Subaru's safety- and pet-centric TV ads, were seated in the new three-row Ascent as it rolled onto the stage at the LA Convention Center. The company says more than half of Subaru drivers are pet owners, and more than 48 percent of them have at least one dog -- so you can see how this is the most Subaru way possible to unveil a new SUV.



The dogs bounded out of the Ascent, Subaru's largest vehicle ever, and up to Thomas J. Doll, president and COO of Subaru of America. See images of the unveiling and the new SUV below.

