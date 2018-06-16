Suds Around SoCal: LA Beer Week Is Here

Tap takeovers, band battles, and deep looks in our up-and-up foam industry are on the way, so find your pint from June 16 right through to the 24th.

What to Know June 16-24, 2018

Breweries and bars around the area

Kick-off fest at LA Center Studios

Starting each new year of an exciting enterprise can be a thrilling and nerve-wracking endeavor, but there's something that's extra enchanting about sauntering into a tenth year.

You've made it, in short. You've weathered a lot of what needed to be weathered, and you've built upon your fan base, or supporters, and you've likely become a bit of a powerhouse in whatever field you occupy.

Such is the undisputable case with LA Beer Week, which was founded in 2009.

That means the brew-celebrating celebration is indeed launching its big tenth year in 2018, and "big" fits this foam festival to a "T," or maybe "B," given the sudsy theme.

Saturday, June 16 is the kick-off party at LA Center Studios, the whole pint-packed shebang finally wraps on Sunday, June 24, which makes it longer than a week. "LA Beer Week Plus a Couple of Days" doesn't quite have the same ring, though, we can all agree.

Some of the events to come include the 1st Annual Torrance Beer Run, a Father's Day BBQ Brunch at Eagle Rock Public House, a Summer Solstice Can Release Party at Los Angeles Ale Works, blending seminars, pinball tourneys, comedy shows, special releases, a craft beer & doughnut pairing, and many, many tap takeovers at a plethora of pubs and taverns around our region.

The group behind all of this foamy flavor? The Los Angeles County Brewers Guild, "a 75+ brewery strong non-profit organization dedicated to fostering the cultur of #LABeer."

You'll want to know where to go, if you need a ticket, when to line up your ride, and all of the hopsy info on Southern California's up-and-up (-and-up-and-up) beer-perfecting industry.

