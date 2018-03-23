Suge Knight, Awaiting Murder Trial, Loses His 15th Defense Lawyer - NBC Southern California
Suge Knight, Awaiting Murder Trial, Loses His 15th Defense Lawyer

The Death Row Records co-founder has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder for running over two men outside a Compton burger stand in 2015

By Associated Press

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    Marion "Suge" Knight appears in Los Angeles court for a pretrial hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on January 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

    Marion "Suge" Knight has lost another defense lawyer -- his 15th -- and the three-year wait for his murder trial to start will grow even longer.

    Judge Ronald S. Coen released attorney Dominique Banos on Friday, citing a conflict of interest.

    Banos says she believes she is a target in the witness-tampering investigation that led to the indictment and removal of two of Knight's lawyers. She denies any wrongdoing.

    The judge appointed a 16th attorney, Robert DeBlanc. But Knight said he has already privately hired yet another, without giving his name.

    The Death Row Records co-founder has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder for running over two men outside a Compton burger stand in 2015.

    Coen scrapped an April 9 trial date and scheduled another hearing in May.

