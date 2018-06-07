Sunscreen Swap: Where to Get Sunscreen That Won't Hurt the Ocean

After Hawaii became the first state to pass a bill banning sunscreens last month, saying an ingredient in the skin protectant is believed to be damaging coral, SoCal residents are taking matters into their own hands by organzing a sunscreen swap so beachgoers can swim without the guilt.

While many other pollutants contribute to reef-bleaching, sunscreen containing oxybenzone is one cause that SoCal's beach-goers can control. And with California hosting some of the nations most crowded beaches, it’s no surprise locals are taking action.

The sunscreen protecting your skin could be poisoning the ocean, according to a recent study by the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Many sunscreens contain oxybenzone, an organic compound that some scientists believe contributes to the bleaching of corals in our ocean.

Santa Monica’s notoriously green-friendly Shore Hotel on Ocean Avenue will host a sunscreen swap this Friday to celebrate World Oceans Day. Visitors to our beaches, or Southern California residents, can stop in and learn more about the harmful effects of sunscreens, what to look out for when buying products, trade in their sunscreen for a reef-friendly version, and rub shoulders with some recognizable ocean-lovers like SoCal native, and world renowned SUP racer, Shae Foudy.

The event supports Heal The Bay, and organizers claim some 14,000 tons of sunscreen wash off sunbathers every year and drift into the sea.

The sunscreen swap will be held between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hotel is across the street from the Santa Monica Pier; a short walk away from enjoying your Friday guilt-free, while still being skin-protected on the beach.