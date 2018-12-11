Sup at SIP & SAVOR, a New Tournament of Roses Event

SIP & SAVOR, a new food-and-more experience, will be open near the Rose Bowl Stadium from Dec. 28 through 30, 2018.

There's no doubt about it: Viewing all of those petals, the petals that literally cover the wondrous and world-famous Rose Parade floats, can put one in quite the peckish frame of mind.

Good thing that Pasadena is home to so many excellent eateries. Of course, if you're over near Rose Bowl Stadium, and you're volunteering as a float decorator, or you've simply stopped by to see the end-of-the-year hubbub, you might want to grab a bite then and there.

SIP & SAVOR, a brand-new food-and-more event from the Tournament of Roses, can be your go-to, if you're at Jackie Robinson Memorial Field from Dec. 28 through 30, 2018.

Rosemont Pavilion is the place, and a large line-up of "Southern California's favorite eateries and culinary brands" will have all sorts of vittles and drinks for purchase.

Firestone-Walker Brewing Company will also be behind the Sports Bar, which will boast six large-screen television monitors.

Music, too, will weave through SIP & SAVOR, with the Mariachi Divas performing during the daytime hours and a host of other acts, covering everything from '80s tunes to rockabilly, popping up to keep the pre-party, decorating-push, Pasadena-delightful vibes elevated.

A general ticket to SIP & SAVOR is $15, and there's a deluxe VIP package for $150.

If you're planning on visiting the busy-busy area just ahead of New Year's Eve, and you need a spot for a brew, lunch, some TV sports, or some sound to swing by, call upon the Rosemont Pavilion for this inaugural foodie festival.

And, of course, if you're going the decorating route, as one of the treasured float volunteers, you'll probably want a place to dine, after all of that intense petal-placing.

Here's more on the new Bowl-close nexus o' noshery, so click.

