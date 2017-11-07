Orange County Woman Wins $64 Million Lottery Prize

NBC 4 New York

A Santa Ana woman finally claimed her $64 million SuperLotto Plus prize two months after winning, the California Lottery said Tuesday.

Lisa Hoang said she would play SupperLotto Plus weekly -- when she could afford it -- before purchasing $2 worth of QuickPick tickets at a Garden Grove 76 station.

Hoang realized she won for the August 16 drawing.

She decided she would pay off debt before putting the rest of the loot in the bank and "worry about everything else later."

The 76 station, located at 13960 Harbor Boulevard, also received a sizable bonus of $320,000 for selling the ticket.

The SoCal woman flew under the radar, declining pictures with her winnings.

SupperLotto Plus tickets can be purchased at more than 4,000 lucky retailers.