Help Support LA Firefighters with LAFD Gear

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    A new clothing line is giving people the chance to gear up like a Los Angeles firefighter while supporting the los Angeles Fire Department.

    The clothing line includes items such as hats, T-shirts and hoodies with designs inspired by the LAFD’s uniform.

    With the wildfire season approaching, all of the proceeds from the clothing line will help cover the cost of fighting fires and gear.

    Liz Lin of the LAFD Foundation says they are trying to fund gear bags for the LAFD, those are the bags that they put all of their protective gear in to limit the exposure of carcinogens.

    Toni Guinyard

    You can get your hands on the LAFD merch and help support the department on the LAFD Foundation website.

