Rip currents can produce brown, discolored water and pull swimmers away from the coastline.

Dangerous swimming conditions will likely keep lifeguards this week as elevated surf and rip currents are in the forecast.

Strong rip currents can be detected by brown, discolored water. They often form on calm, sunny days.

Learn how to spot and avoid rip currents with this online training from the National Weather Service: Break the Grip of the Rip.