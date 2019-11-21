Surfing Santas to Make Their Seasonal Splash

The Seaport Village Santa will arrive with his board in tow on Saturday, Nov. 30.

What to Know Surfing Santa Competition in Dana Point on Nov. 23 and 24

Surfing Santa at San Diego's Seaport Village on Nov. 30

Surfin' Santa visits Capitola on Nov. 30

Santa Claus?

He's often found around water, only the frozen kind of water, the sort of very, very cold H2O that gathers in picturesque drifts around his North Pole-based workshop.

It's not much of a surprise, then, when we discover that the festive joy-and-toy bringer also likes to be around the kind of salty, fish-filled waves we know here in the Golden State.

The Jolly Old Elf is such a fan of the Pacific Ocean, in fact, that he has made an annual tradition of giving the reindeer time off, all so he can show up, with his board under one arm, at some of our state's most celebrated surfing communities.

That's about to happen again, Kringle people, so don your favorite wetsuit, board shorts, or beach togs and find your way to San Diego's Seaport Village, Capitola Beach, and Dana Point in the days ahead.

Santa, because he is imbued with magical powers, will appear at both Seaport Village and Capitola Beach, which are quite far apart, on Saturday, Nov. 30. Be sure to snap a photo with the chilled-out dude in San Diego (he'll be in beachwear, as is his way), while Santa shows up in Capitola via an outrigger canoe.

And in Dana Point? There's a full-on Surfing Santa Competition, on Nov. 23 and 24, all to raise money for Surfers Healing, "an internationally recognized non-profit that gives the gift of surfing to children with autism."

Note that this event is a bit different from the Santa pop-bys in San Diego and Capitola. For sure, many competitors will dress up in tribute to Santa before hanging ten, but the day is about cheering on the action and not queuing for a Santa pic.

Though you just might see if a surfer or two wouldn't mind standing with you, board and all, for a memorable and merry photo memento.

On what wave will Santa arrive next? Clearly his fondness for California's coastline is colossal, and our love of seeing Mr. Claus owning a mega crest leaves us beyond stoked.

