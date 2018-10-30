Security Camera Video Captures Hit-and-Run Crash at Arleta Barbershop

No injuries were reported in the crash caught on camera early Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018 in Arleta. (Published 25 minutes ago)

What to Know The crash occurred between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Car came back as a stolen vehicle.

Occupants of the car fled the scene.

Police are investing a hit-and-run crash that occurred between Monday night and early Tuesday morning at a barbershop in Arleta.

A security camera captured the crash at Chase Street and Woodman Avenue.

The car was reported stolen. Ppolice are investigating to see if the crash was caused by street racing.

It is unknown if any injuries occurred. The occupants of the car left the sene.