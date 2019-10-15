Surveillance Video Captures Violent Hit-and-Run in Crosswalk

A pedestrian was badly injured in a violent hit-and-run caught on camera in Huntington Park Tuesday.

Close friends of the man struck told NBCLA he was coming home from work as a laborer and rode two buses to get to the point where he was hit, after getting off at the bus stop and attempting to cross the street.

The man was about half a block away from his home, friends said.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Monday at Florence Avenue near Roseberry Avenue.

Close friends, who identified the pedestrian as Jonathan Lopez, believe he began walking once the crosswalk light changed. Video shows that he gets more than halfway across the crosswalk when a white van hits him and violently throws him across the pavement.

A different camera angle showed that the driver continued on and did not stop.

Juan Carlos Medina, who heard the impact, said the van was going 60-70 mph.

Medina lives nearby and works at Mr. Bike Shop, where cameras captured the hit-and-run. He says he heard the impact.

Rocio Gonzalez, who said Lopez had been living with her family for several years, also heard the impact.

"She sees him as his son," Gonzalez's son translated for his mother. "It hurts her to see him the way. It's not right."

Gonzalez says she has been visiting him in the Intensive Care Unit after her family received the call from the hospital that Lopez was a victim of a hit-and-run.

"He's badly injured," Gonzalez said via a translator. "He's in a coma. He's on a ventilator, and he has a pretty bad head injury."

The close family friends are hoping surveillance video can help investigators track down the driver, saying the camera shows what appears to be a white cargo van with a ladder on its roof.

Family friends also believe that van blew a red light, with the victim having the right of way in the crosswalk. They say Lopez remains in critical condition and broken ribs and a broken pelvis are among the injuries he suffered.